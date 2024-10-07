HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Evolus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Evolus alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Evolus Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.31. Evolus has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 65.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.