United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCB stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.89.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.80 million.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.