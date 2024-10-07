Liquidia Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liquidia in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Liquidia Stock Performance

LQDA opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $766.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at $66,522,421.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $256,998. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

