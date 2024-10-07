Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie upped their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 5.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Cinemark by 491.0% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 99,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,493 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

