M&T Bank Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.75.

M&T Bank Stock Up 3.7 %

MTB stock opened at $178.74 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 EPS.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in M&T Bank by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in M&T Bank by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

