FY2024 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Decreased by Analyst

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Stephens increased their target price on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veritex

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.