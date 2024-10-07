Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $71.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $73.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.