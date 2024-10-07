Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.55 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $16.55 million and $62,815.12 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,571,678 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,085 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,244,489 with 27,049,232 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.49331572 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $66,661.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.