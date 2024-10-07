CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $24.29 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $24.29 million and $652,283.92 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,578.09 or 0.99923960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007496 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02899152 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $640,133.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.