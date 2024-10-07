Wanchain Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.83 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00043003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,280,109 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

