Maker Price Hits $1,464.53 on Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1,464.53 or 0.02301767 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $31.31 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 907,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,360 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

