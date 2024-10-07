WAX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.18 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, WAX has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $120.27 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,261,314,124 coins and its circulating supply is 3,505,750,658 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,260,787,111.6014633 with 3,505,460,037.3847423 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03279787 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $6,006,452.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

