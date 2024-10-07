ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.48 Million

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $101.48 million and $686,437.18 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANyONe Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00254406 BTC.

About ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol launched on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,326,566 tokens. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,775,905.5854165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.09908995 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $458,461.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANyONe Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANyONe Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.