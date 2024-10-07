Energi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $316,169.99 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 12% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $316,169.99 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00043003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,335,405 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

