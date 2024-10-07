Decred Price Hits $12.34 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.34 or 0.00019399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $201.98 million and $1.06 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00070566 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007218 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,023.80 or 0.39329226 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,364,429 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

