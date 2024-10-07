zkSync Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a total market cap of $490.16 million and approximately $45.20 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.12561643 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $37,406,250.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

