Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) versus Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Head to Head Review

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Techtronic Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $3.01 billion 2.78 $1.12 billion $0.97 7.28 Techtronic Industries $13.73 billion 2.08 $976.34 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Techtronic Industries.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Techtronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Techtronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 35.53% 11.95% 10.56% Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats Techtronic Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug. It also develops S-872600 an influenza nasal vaccine; S-875670 anCOVID-19 nasal vaccine; S-540956 a nucleic acid adjuvant; S-554110 a nontuberculous mycobacterial infection; S-337395 for RSV infections; S-892216 for COVID-19 therapeutics; Olorofim for invasive aspergillosis; cefiderocol for aerobic gram-negative bacterial infections and infectious diseases; S-268019 a COVID-19 prophylactic vaccine; S-268019 a prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19; ensitrelvir for COVID-19 treatment and prevention; baloxavir for influenza virus infection; S-365598 for HIV infection; and S-555739 for suppressing aggravation of COVID-19. In addition, the company develops S-540956 for nucleic acid adjuvant; S-109802 for post-stroke spasticity; S-151128 for chronic pain; S-588210 and S-531011 for solid tumor; S-309309 for obesity; BPN14770 for Alzheimer's disease and fragile X syndrome; S-588410 for bladder cancer; S-488210 for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; S-005151 for Acute ischemic stroke and epidermolysis bullosa; Rizmoic for opioid-induced constipation; ADR-001 for decompensated liver cirrhosis; S-222611 for malignant tumor; S-812217 for depression; GRT7039 for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee; SDT-001 for inattentive ADHD; S-588410 for esophageal cancer; SR-0379 for cutaneous ulcer; and S-723595 for type 2 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

