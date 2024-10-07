MAGIC Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $98.54 million and $9.39 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,588,632 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

