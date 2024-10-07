Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Hits $73.14 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $73.14 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,353,216 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,320,871.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00309699 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
