Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Hits $44.84

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for about $44.84 or 0.00070480 BTC on major exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $154.02 million and approximately $24.49 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00254406 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,461 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,821.54248147 with 3,434,460.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 44.14037065 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $23,193,526.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

