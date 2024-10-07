Gigachad (GIGA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $447.40 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 33.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 73.2% higher against the dollar. Gigachad has a total market capitalization of $447.40 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.03458515 USD and is down -9.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $9,789,125.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

