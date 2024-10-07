MetFi (METFI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $80.63 Million

MetFi (METFI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One MetFi token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $80.63 million and approximately $318,456.75 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetFi has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,771,837 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.42497134 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $296,107.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

