Dynex Self Reported Market Cap Tops $31.78 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynex has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $31.78 million and $546,987.54 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,217,716 coins and its circulating supply is 96,220,659 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,184,104.20321165. The last known price of Dynex is 0.31416918 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $550,270.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

