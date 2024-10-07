tomiNet (TOMI) Price Hits $0.0428 on Major Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $22.35 million and $3.84 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00254406 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 533,440,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,716,740 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 533,440,407.0845758 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.04174224 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,710,398.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

