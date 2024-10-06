SALT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $78.58 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $78.58 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,417.94 or 0.99922448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01561505 USD and is down -37.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $181.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

