Oasys Price Reaches $0.0346 on Exchanges (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasys has a market capitalization of $100.64 million and approximately $795,080.64 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,911,605,317 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,907,165,462.7311487 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03421102 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,175,377.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

