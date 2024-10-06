Pollux Coin Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $7.41 million and $301,484.99 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,044,459 coins and its circulating supply is 40,044,819 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,039,460.248126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.19055615 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $388,558.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

