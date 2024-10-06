Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $714.61 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $714.61 million and $37.36 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,467.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.30 or 0.00517280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00106383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00029825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00231324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00031341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00074019 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

