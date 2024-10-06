PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $4.28 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00106383 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011421 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

