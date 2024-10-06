Golem Market Capitalization Tops $341.10 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. Golem has a total market cap of $341.10 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golem has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golem Profile

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

