SmarDex (SDEX) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmarDex has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. SmarDex has a total market cap of $73.74 million and approximately $415,366.71 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,677,613,894 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,676,398,384.970758 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00841693 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $347,433.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

