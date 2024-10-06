Request Price Reaches $0.0981 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $75.38 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,417.94 or 0.99922448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09402958 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,199,876.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.