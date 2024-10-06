GateToken 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.07 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $812.60 million and $3.07 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $8.93 or 0.00014020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,998,575 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 90,998,575.21679753 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.63873529 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,679,211.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

