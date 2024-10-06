Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00007445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $61.19 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00042956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

