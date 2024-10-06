SmartFi (SMTF) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $4.04 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartFi has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

