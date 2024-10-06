Axie Infinity Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $724.50 million and $18.99 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00007482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008430 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,725.39 or 1.00048302 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00057270 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,032,304 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,000,416.14899927 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.59009484 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $23,059,026.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.