My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0419 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $21,246.23 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

