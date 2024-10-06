Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.30 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Status has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $90.30 million and $1.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013998 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,668.81 or 1.00003180 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,307,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,307,190.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02245223 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $724,754.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.