Cookie (COOKIE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.01 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Cookie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $514,432.06 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cookie has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00254656 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,541,858 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 85,646,518.91902709 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02381116 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $437,077.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

