CashBackPro (CBP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,125.83

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $28,125.83 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.06621023 USD and is up 8.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $25,772.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

