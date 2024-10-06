DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 4% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $117.28 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,666.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.00517848 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009444 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00106002 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00029882 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00231434 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031563 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00074037 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,291,370,276 coins and its circulating supply is 17,291,370,604 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
