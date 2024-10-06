ABCMETA Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $19,065.18 and $2.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013998 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,668.81 or 1.00003180 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.