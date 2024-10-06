Ardor Price Reaches $0.0896 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $89.48 million and $48.75 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00042860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

