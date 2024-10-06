Tether Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $119.67 billion and approximately $37.05 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00254656 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,372,645,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,677,344,811 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars.
