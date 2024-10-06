Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.78 billion and approximately $173.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.98 or 0.03931374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00042860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,152,754 coins and its circulating supply is 34,961,093,448 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

