Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $19.02 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $76.65 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $19.02 or 0.00029882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,666.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.00517848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00106002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00231434 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00074037 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,035,190 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

