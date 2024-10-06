Monero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53.83 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $53.83 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $147.35 or 0.00231434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,666.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.00517848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00106002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00029882 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00074037 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

