Smog Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.26 Million (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Smog token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smog has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Smog has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $297,757.20 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smog alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00254656 BTC.

About Smog

Smog was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02147969 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $222,116.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smog and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.