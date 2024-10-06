Siacoin (SC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.30 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $288.88 million and approximately $19.30 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,666.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.00517848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00106002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00029882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00231434 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00074037 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

