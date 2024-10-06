Steem Price Down 5.5% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Steem has a market capitalization of $85.66 million and $10.73 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,666.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.00517848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00106002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00029882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00231434 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00074037 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,182,930 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

